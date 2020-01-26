Latest NewsIndia

Republic Day 2020 : PM Modi extends greetings to the nation

Jan 26, 2020, 08:00 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the citizens of India as the country marks its 71st Republic Day. Taking it to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind!” Earlier on Saturday, the Prime Minister congratulated all those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. The awardees include extraordinary individuals who have made exceptional contributions to our society, nation and humanity.

