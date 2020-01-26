TVS launches iQube electric scooter in India : Price and Features

TVS has launched iQube Electric Scooter in India, priced at ? 1.15 lakh. The company has installed a production capacity of 1,000 units per month for the new iQube and expects to sell about 100 units in the first few days. One can book the TVS iQube Electric on the company’s website or at select dealerships for a token amount of ? 5,000.

The e-scooter was first showcased as a concept at the 2012 Auto Expo. The new TVS iQube comes with SmartXonnect connected tech, LED DRL with a LED headlamp and taillight. The scooter is powered by an electric motor that develops about 6 bhp and a peak torque output of 140 Nm. It has a top speed of 78 kmph. The scooter promises a range of 75 km on a single charge and can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds. There is a 4.5 kWh lithium-ion batttery, which charges from nought to full in 5 hours. There is no fast-charging available at the moment for the TVS iQube. It makes use of a traditional hub motor and weighs 118 kg (kerb weight).

The TVS iQube Electric goes up squarely against the Bajaj Chetak and the Ather 450 along with the Okinawa Praise. TVS says that the battery management systems, software development and even the electric motor that powers the iQube, have been designed and developed in India.