UP police arrests scores of Woman protestors before republic day

UP police cracked down on scores of woman protestors who were protesting against the new Citizenship law. The woman were staging a sit-in protest dharna near Clock tower, Old Lucknow.

Samajwadi party worker Pooja Shukla is one of the several arrested women. Shukla was one of several women named in three FIRs that police have registered with regard to the protests since January 17.

Baton-wielding police have reportedly cleared away the men standing near the protest site since the sit-ins began. Police’s action came on the eve of Republic Day on Sunday as the women had declared they would hoist the National Flag at the protest site on Republic Day.