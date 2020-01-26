DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘ When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it’: Congress sends copy of cosntitution to PM

Jan 26, 2020, 09:32 pm IST
Less than a minute

On Republic Day the Congress party mocked the Prime Minister by sending him a copy of Indian Constitution.  Congress party urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to read Constitution when he get free time from ‘dividing the country’.

“Dear PM, The Constitution is reaching you soon. When you get time off from dividing the country, please do read it. Regards, Congress”, tweeted the Congress party. To this post was a photo attached which showed an Amazon order invoice for a copy of ‘The Constitution of India’ (priced at Rs 170), with the Billing Address at E Block, Central Secretariat, where the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is situated.

The amended citizenship act, Congress explained, grossly violates Article 14 of the Constitution of India and therefore the party assumedly took the responsibility of sending the copy to the PMO. Under Article 14 of the Constitution, all persons, no matter the creed, caste or gender, are guaranteed equality before the law.

“It is this article that is completely violated by the government’s Citizenship Amendment Act,” the party said.

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close