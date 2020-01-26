World’s biggest twin jet,Boeing 777X makes its debut flight

Boeing’s new 252-foot-long passenger plane 777X made its first flight on Saturday. The world’s largest twinjet engine flight took off from its Manufacturing site at Washington DC at 10 AM local time. The plane was painted in blue and white company colors with Boeing 777X logo at the tail.

The Boeing 777 X features a foldable wingtip and the biggest jet engine fitted on to a passenger aircraft. The plane is capable of seating 360 passengers.

The plane is expected to regain the tarnished reputation of Boeing following the failure of 777 max which was discontinued due to a series of unexplained crashes. Boeing will conduct several more tests before delivering the plane to ‘Emirates’ airline service next year.