17 th day of Chhapaak and Tanhaji,See how the movies performed in box office

Om Raut directed movie ‘Tanhaji: The unsung hero’, was successfully screened the 17 th day after its release and the movie is still running with tightly packed theaters. Ajay Devgan, Kajol, and Saif Ali Khan are cast in lead roles in Tanhaji. The title role of Tanhaji is played by Ajay Devgan and Kajol is cast in the role of Savitri Bai wife of Tanhaji. Saif Ali Khan is cast as Uday Bhan, the antagonist in the movie. The film produced with a net budget of 125 Crore has collected 224.5 Crore so far in the box office.

On the other side Meghna Gulzaar directed Chaapaak, which tells the real-life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal is struggling in the box office with collection only reaching 35 Crore. The net budget for the film was 45 crore. With the release of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Street dance3D. Chaapaak is slowly closing its shows in theatres.

The Chaapaak and ‘Tanhaaji: The unsung warrior’ were two movies that received the wrath and patronage of the right-wing organizations.A call to boycott Chaapaak was trended in social media after the films lead Deepika Padukone visit the JNU and spend time in support of protesting students. Interestingly the protagonist Tanhaji in the movie was likened to PM Modi by a BJP leader during an event that made its impact on the collection of ‘Tanhaji’.