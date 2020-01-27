Anti-CAA protesters attack woman journalist

A woman journalist associated with News Nation was attacked by unidentified assailants while she was covering the anti-CAA protest in Nagpada area in South Mumbai on monday evening. The video camera was broken and the cameraman was also injured in the attack. Mumbai police has registered a FIR against 3 unidentified men.

Hundreds of people were gathered at the Mumbai Bagh on lines with Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.

As per News Nation channel, their crew had gone to cover the anti-CAA protest . But the crew were attacked by some people while they were reporting.

Earlier on January 24, Senior Consulting Editor of the News Nation was assaulted by anti-CAA protesters.