Anurag Kashyap attacks Amit Shah,says “History will spit on this animal”

Anurag Kashyap has been quite vocal against the government in the recent past, be it with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the attack on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students. This time, Kashyap took to Twitter to criticise Home Minister Amit Shah, following his election rally in the national capital on Sunday.

Anurag wrote, “Our Home Minister is a coward. He controls the police, he controls the goons, amps-up his own security and has unarmed protestors attacked. Amit Shah’s behaviour is cheap and low. History will spit on an animal like him.”

Anurag’s tweet comes after reports of protesters being beaten up at Amit Shah’s rally surfaced online. Shah was in Delhi campaigning for BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections of February 8. A small group of protesters who gathered there, were heard raising anti-CAA slogans at Sunday’s rally, demanding its rollback. Other supporters soon caught hold of one these protesters and beat him up.

Amit Shah later directed his security to take the youth to safety.

It was on December 16, 2019, that Anurag Kashyap made a comeback on Twitter, after a gap of nearly four months. His first tweet in four months read, “This has gone too far.. can’t stay silent any longer . This government is clearly fascist .. and it makes me angry to see voices that can actually make a difference stay quiet. ”

