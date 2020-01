A local leader of BJP was hacked to death by unidentified miscreants in Tamil Nadu. BJP leader J.Raghu was killed by unidentified murders on Monday morning around 5.30 am . Raghu was the secretary of BJP Palakarai zone.

As per police Raghu has earlier filed a compliant that his mobile phone was stolen with the Gandhinagar police station. And later he withdrew it. The police has registered a case.