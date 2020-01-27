Delhi Assembly Election: Opinion poll results announced

An opinion poll released by Nes X-Polstrat has predicted that the ruling Aam Aadmi party (AAP) will be able to continue in power in the national capital. But the opinion poll also predicts that the AAp will not be able to gain the same number of seats that it has now in Assembly.

The AAP will able to won in 53 to 56 seats in the Assembly. AAP has won 67 seats in the last assembly election held in 2015.

The BJP will have better performance this time and the party will be able to won around 12- 15 seats. BJP has only 3 seats in the current assembly. Meanwhile the Congress is expected to win in 2 to 4 seats. Congress has not won any seats in the last election.

The opinion poll predicts AAP a vote share of 48.56% . The BJP will get 31.7% and Congress around 9.64%. In the 2015 elections AAp gathered 53.93% vote share, the BJP 31.78% and Congress 10.34%.

Around 59.57 people found the AAP rule satisfactory and 24.61% called it average. Only 15.51% were unhappy with the present rule.