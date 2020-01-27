Hindu temple vandalised, goddess statue desecrated, scriptures damaged in Pakistan

Adding to the long list of religious persecution and state sponsored torture that the religious minorities in Pakistan is facing, a popular Hindu temple was vandalized by Islamists. The incident is reported from the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The Mata Rani Bhatiyani Devi temple in Chachro, Tharparkar in Sindh province was attacked by a mob of Islamists on Sunday. The mob desecrate the temple area and damaged goddess statue. They had blackened the face of the idol.

Police has registered a FIR against four persons. The police is in search for the culprits. The police has informed that the attackers wanted to harm the communal peace in the area by this act.

Majority of the Hindus and Sikhs in Pakistan are living in Sindh province. And most of the violence against them especially abduction of young Hindu, Sikh girls were reported from Sindh.

Earlier some weeks ago a Sikh pilgrimage centre in nankana Sahib was also attacked. Another temple was attacked by a Islamist mob in Ghotki region in Sindh on September 2019.