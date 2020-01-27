Honda CBR 150R 2020 edition launched : Price and Features

Honda has launched a new model of the entry level bike in its CBR series, the CBR 150R, in Indonesia. The 150 cc single-cylinder sport bike comes with a starting price of IDR 34,934,000 (Rs 1.80 lakh approx.), which goes up to IDR 39,834,000 (about Rs 2.05 lakh).

The 2020 CRB 150R comes with three new paint schemes, namely – Dominator Matte Black, Matte Black and Victory Black Red. The previously offered Honda Racing Red and MotoGP Edition have been carried over with the new model. Apart from the new colour options, the 2020 CBR 150R also gets a larger windscreen, which improves the aerodynamics. However, the motorcycle continues to be powered by the 149.16cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor, fuel-injected engine, which puts out 17.1 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm, and 14.4 Nm peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.