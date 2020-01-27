I am a Muslim, my wife is a hindu, and my kids are Hindustan, says SRK

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently descended on the set of Remo D’Souza’s dance reality show Dance Plus 5. And more than his starry presence, it was SRK’s take on religion that left contestants, judges and studio audience impressed.

SRK became a part of Dance Plus 5’s Republic Day episode that celebrated ‘Incredible India’. On Saturday’s episode, Shah Rukh, while speaking on national integration, also shared how his children don’t follow any particular religion, despite his wife Gauri being a Hindu and him being a Muslim.

“In our country, we speak of Hindu, Muslim, Sikhs and Christians. But the best part is our young generation not just speaks of it, but also believes in the fact that nothing can take away this harmony from us, till the time we have people like all of you, and myself, as I consider myself also young (laughs). All of us, including me and Remo (D’Souza), have a personal inclination, where we never spoke of being a Hindu or a Muslim. My wife (Gauri) is a Hindu, and I am a Muslim. And my kids are ‘Hindustan’ (India). It’s a genuine fact. Once, when my daughter (Suhana) was small, she had to fill the religion column in a form. She came to me and asked which religion we belong to, and I told her we are Indian. There’s no one religion, and there shouldn’t be,” SRK said.

SRK’s remark was met with loud applause from everyone present on the set of the dance reality show. A clip of his remark has since gone viral on social media.

See the video here: