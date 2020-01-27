ISL: ATK beat NorthEast United

In football the ATK beat NorthEast United by 1-0 in the Indian Super League Football match at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Monday. Balwant Singh scored the victory goal for the two time champion club ATK in the injury time. Balwant Singh was bought in place of Edu Garcia after the regular play time of 90 minutes.

By this victory the ATK again topped the point table.ATK is placed in the top of the point table with 27 points from 14 matches. ATK has won 8 matches.Thus ATK has confirmed its playoff chances. Meanwhile NorthEast United has 11 points from 12 matches. FC goa is placed in the second place with 17 points from 14 matches.