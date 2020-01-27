‘Karachi 81’: Prithviraj-Tovino Thomas team up for espionage thriller

A new Malayalam film starring Prithviraj and Tovino Thomas was announced and the first look poster was released on Republic Day. The film ‘titled ‘Karachi 81’ is directed by K.S.Bava. The film is penned by KS Bava and Anwar Huzain.

The first look poster was released online by Prithviraj. Prithviraj in an old age get up and the actor looks nearly unrecognizable in the first look poster.

The film is touted to be spy thriller. As per reports , the film tells a story set in the 80s when RAW’s elite southern commando force forms a team of best to counter the series of operations in India planned by ISI backed covert forces. The team is lead by a man who was regarded as India’s finest counter insurgency commando. The film basically tells the inspiring tale of a few brave men and women who ensured the country’s security at a time when there was no digital surveillance.

On technical side, Sujith Vaassudev is the cinematographer and Mahesh Narayanan has been assigned as the editor. Jakes Bejoy will be composing the music. Anto Joseph Film Company is producing the film.

