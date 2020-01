An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude has strike the Solomon Islands on monday. This was informed by the US Geological Survey. But no Tsunami warning was issued.

As per US Geological Survey the earthquake strike just after 4 pm at a depth of 17.7 km some 140 kilometers southeast of Honiara, the capital city of the Solomon ISlands.

Mo casualty and damage was reported. The Solomon islands, a nation in the Pacific ocean is regularly hit by strong earthquakes.