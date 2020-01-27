“New Citizenship law makes Jinnah’s vision win in India”, Congress MP Shahshi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said if the new CAA law if implemented along with NPR and NRC, will lead to the success of the vision of Pakistan’s founding father Jinnah.

Tharoor was speaking to reporters during the Jaipur literature festival. He said that Jinnah’s vision of division was based on religious grounds and the controversial law passed by the Indian Parliament on grounds of the brute majority of NDA have no link to Mahatma Gandhi’s idea of a country. Tharoor, however, said there are still options left out to reverse this.”I would not say Jinnah has completely won, but I would say Jinnah is winning. There is still a choice available to the nation between Jinnah’s idea of a country and Gandhiji’s idea of a country.”