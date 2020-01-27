Pakistan uses CPM leader Brinda Karat’s anti-India stand to target against India ; See Tweets

Pakistanis were busy on Twitter tweeting hate against India by trending the hashtag ‘#BlackRepublicDay‘ on Twitter. Pakistan’s public radio broadcaster, Radio Pakistan, used an article published in NDTV written by CPI leader Brinda Karat to further its anti-India stand.

In shaa Allah kashmir will free and india will break in to 52 parts #CDCteamOfPAK

#BlackRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/qertGlu1kv — ????? ????? (@Ayawaan555) January 26, 2020

india will be divided inshaAllah#BlackRepublicDay pic.twitter.com/HMPd37uK4i — Qaisar Abbas Sial (@Q_Asi07) January 26, 2020

In her article, the senior politician attempts to berate the Modi government by once again spreading false-hood about CAA, NRC and NPR. She writes that this move by the Modi-Shah government is the first step towards a theocratic State.

Pakistan, which is always looking for opportunities to rebuke India, laps up such hate-filled articles to advance their nefarious propaganda against India. This article written by Brinda Karat, published by NDTV was also picked up Radio Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan, in turn, published an article titled: “Anti-Muslim legislations by Modi, first step towards making India a Hindu theocratic state: Karat”, using excerpts from the Indian politician’s article.