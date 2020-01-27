Passenger flight skids off runway, lands in street: Watch video

A passenger aircraft of Iran with around 150 passengers on board skidded off the runway and landed in a busy street. The shocking incident was occurred in Mahshahr city in Iran on Monday. The video of the incident was gone viral on social media.

Nop casualties was reported. The passengers of the flight escaped safely from the front door. As per primary reports the flight had a hard landing and lost its landing gear as the plane hit the tarmac.

The flight belongs to Tehran based airliner Caspian Airlines. The plane is McDonnell Douglas MD-83. Caspian Airlines has only McDonnell Douglas MD-83 in its fleet.