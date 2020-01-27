PFI funded the anti-CAA protests says a report by ED.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has send a detailed report to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accusing that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has mobilised money for the violent anti-CAA protest in the country. Earlier some medias has reported that PFI has spent around Rs.120 crore for the protests.

” It has been noticed that Rs.1.04 crore were deposited in 15 bank accounts of PFI and Rehab Foundation during the period starting from 04.12.2019 to 06.01.2020″, said the ED note.

The report also says that some prominent people has got money from PFI. As per the report former union minister and Congress leader Kapil Sibal received Rs.77 laksh and Indira Jaising, the SC lawyer has got Rs.4 lakhs.

