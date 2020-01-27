Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at Grammys 2020 : See Pics

Jan 27, 2020, 07:49 am IST
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just shared their Grammy Awards look ahead of stepping out on the red carpet. The Jonas Brothers are nominated tonight and performing. They have nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their single “Sucker.” This is Jonas’ and Chopra’s first time attending the Grammys as a couple.

Chopra wore a white long-sleeved deep-V Ralph and Russo dress with tassels. Jonas, meanwhile, wore a gold suit. Chopra shared a shot of them together, writing, “Tonight’s all about this guy. ??#Grammys2020 @jonasbrothers @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas.”

This guy. #Grammys2020

