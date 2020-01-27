Republic Day2020 : No exchange of sweets with Pakistan at LoC,Border

There was no exchange of sweets with Pakistani forces along the International Border (IB) and the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of Republic Day, officials said, amid the prevailing hostilities especially after the recent beheading of an Army porter by the enemy troops in Poonch.

Indian and Pakistani troops usually exchange sweets and greetings on their important national days and festivals. But the tradition has not been followed for the past few years due to Pakistan’s continued support to terrorism in the Union Territory and frequent ceasefire violations, the officials said.

They said there was no exchange of sweets and greetings on Republic day this year as well. ?

On January 10, Pakistan’s Border Action Team comprising regulars and terrorists, beheaded army porter Mohammad Aslam (28) and injured three others in an attack along the LoC in Gulpur sector of Poonch district.

Meanwhile, police and other security forces unfurled the national flag at various camps along the border and in the hinterland across Jammu region to mark the occasions.