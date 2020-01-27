DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“RSS is India’s terrorist organisation and should be banned”: Says Ambedkar’s grandson

Jan 27, 2020, 07:16 pm IST
Rajratna Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr.Bhim Rao Ambedkar came down heavily on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS). Rajratna Ambedkar has called RSS a terrorist organisation and said that it should be banned.

” RSS is India’s terrorist organization. it should be banned and I have evidence” said Rajratna Ambedkar while addressing a public gathering.

” A Sadhvi sits next to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of her interviews, she says when the Indian Army exhausted its arms and ammunitions, RSS provided them explosives. How did RSS get that arms, ammunitions and explosives?”, asked Rajratna Ambedkar.

Rajaratna is considered to be an ardent critic of RSS and BJP.

