Third look poster of ‘Master’ starring Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi released: watch it

Jan 27, 2020, 12:10 am IST
The third look poster of Tamil film ‘Master’ starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi released on Sunday. The  much anticipated film is  written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of ‘Kaithi’ fame. The film is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner of XB Pictures.

The film is scheduled to hit screens  in April. And it has reported earlier that it has  locked a pre-release business which itself is worth around Rs 200 crore.

Malavika Mohanan as the female lead.Vijay Sethupathi,  plays the prime antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Gouri Kishan, Ramya Subramaniam, Sriman, Ramesh Thilak and many others are part of the supporting cast.

