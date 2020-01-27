“Totally baseless”: PFI rejects ED’s allegation over funding  

The Popular Front of India (PFI) has rejected the allegations raised by Enforcement Directorate (ED) that it has mobilised money for the protests against Citizenship Amendment Act. PFI general secretary Mohammed Ali Jinnah rejected the ED’s effort to link the group to the protests as “totally baseless”.

“The allegation that crores were transferred from the Popular Front’s accounts just before the CAA protest “is totally baseless and the people who are leveling these allegations should prove these claims”, siad PFI leader.

“The truth is that transfers were made in 2017 as a lawyer fees for these advocates for the Hadiya Case. This transfer was openly declared by Popular Front in various public meetings. Attributing a fees transfer that happened in 2017 as a funding for 2019 CAA protest is totally absurd and exposes the intention to defame Popular Front,” said the statement released by PFI

Meanwhile Indira Jaising, who according to the note had been given Rs 4 lakh, denied that she had received money from PFI in relation to anti-CAA protests or for any other reason.