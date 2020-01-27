Latest NewsIndia

Woman dies while clicking selfie at rail bridge

Jan 27, 2020, 11:39 am IST
Less than a minute

A 21-year-old student died after she was hit by a train while clicking selfies in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, Government Railway Police (GRP) said. Another woman accompanying the deceased was seriously injured after jumping off a bridge into a river to save herself from getting hit by the train, a GRP officer said.

The incident occurred when the students of a coaching centre in Mainaguri in the district went for a picnic on the banks of Ghis river in Oodlabari area, he said.

“The two students gave a slip to the 100-strong group, climbed onto a railway bridge and were busy clicking selfies when an Alipurduar-bound passenger train from Siliguri hit one of them. The impact was such that she fell off the bridge into the river and died on the spot.

