Alert issued for Abu Dhabi residents

Jan 28, 2020
Abu Dhabi Media Office has issued an important advisory for the residents in Abu Dhabi. The advisory warned of ‘strong noise’ on Wednesday morning as a siren test will be conducted at the Barakah Nuclear Energy plant.

On the morning of January 29, a siren test will be conducted at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Al Dhafra region. This may lead some relatively strong noise , which may be heard by those in the area between 11.30 -11.40 am. said the statement . The test will be conducted for 30 seconds to test the performance of sirens.

UAE is the first country in the Arab region to start a nuclear power plant.

 

