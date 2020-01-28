BBC slammed for showing Lebron James’ instead of Kobe Byrant ; See video here

After NBA legend Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday, a report by the BBC on the star basketball player’s death’s has been criticised for using footage of another basketball player. During the News at 10 show, footage of LA Lakers star LeBron James was shown instead of Bryant, and the media outlet later apologised for the “human error”.

Matthew Champion, deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News in London, first pointed out the error and the clip shared by him quickly went viral.

See the video here:

I genuinely cannot believe that the actual BBC News at 10 just did this pic.twitter.com/n6csMV9OOG — Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion) January 26, 2020

Social media then took over with criticisms from the mourning fans. Here are some of the tweets that show disappointment among people

It's a real shame that @KingJames' name wasn't clearly visible on his uniform in the clip. No way that mistake could have been avoided. — Scott Menor (@smenor) January 26, 2020