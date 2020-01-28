CAA : Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to lead long march in Kerala

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will carry out a long march to protest against the implementation of the Citizenship(Amendment) Act (CAA) in his constituency on Thursday.

As per KPCC decision, all party MPs are carrying out long marches in their constituencies against the CAA.“In the meeting with Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi, we decided we decided to convene a long march in Wayanad,” said KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran. Though we were a little hesitant in Gandhi leading such a march, he himself came forward for organizing such a march, he added.