Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices slips down again

In the commodity market the price of precious metals fell down marginally. As per the market experts the rise of Indian rupee against the US dollar and positive opening of Indian equity market has supported the declining price of precious metals.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the price of February gold futures slipped down by 0.18% to Rs.40,511 per 10 gram.The price of silver futures also slipped down by 0.33% to Rs.46,850 per kilogram.The silver March futures were trading at Rs.46865 per kilo slipped by Rs.140.

In the International market the price gold stood at $.1581.09 per ounce.

Sovereign gold was trading rather unchanged in the bullion market. Gold of 22 karat was trading at Rs.3750 per gram and at Rs.30,000 for 8 gram. Gold of 24 karat was trading firm at Rs.3938 per gram and at Rs.31,504 for 8 gram.