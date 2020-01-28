Coronavirus : Thermal sensors installed at airport for screening passengers

Thermal sensors have been installed at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar to screen coronavirus, a Punjab minister said on Monday.

The international airport in Mohali near here will also start screening passengers from Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said.

“The health department has alerted both the airports at Amritsar and Mohali to display advisory for the passengers of international flights for self declaration regarding visit to China and other countries from where cases of coronavirus have been reported,” he said in a statement.