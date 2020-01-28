DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

” Don’t support CAA, NRC as it divides my house”: Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt asks to stop demonising anti-CAA protesters

Jan 28, 2020, 04:52 pm IST
Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt has come forward supporting the anti-CAA protesters gathered in Shaheen bagh and also the students of various universities in the country. Pooja Bhatt has made it clear that she will never support CAA and NRC as it divided her country.

” I implore our leaders to listen to the voices that have risen in the country. The women in India, at Shaheen Bagh and Lucknow. We will not stop until we are heard loud and clear. I would implore people to speak up more. I don’t support CAA and NRC as it divides my house”, news agency ANI quoted her.

” I think students have given us a message to wake up, get up and speak up because to speak with silence when we should protest is what makes cowards out of men and the time has come to raise our voices” said actress while addressing a public gathering in Mumbai.

” Wake up, listen to us, hear the women of Shaheen Bagh, hear the students, have a dialogue and don’t demonise, stop demonising” Pooja added.

