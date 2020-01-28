Indian boxer Sumit Sangwan banned for a year from entering the ring

Former Asian silver medallist boxer Sumit Sangwan got banned for a year after he failed a dope test. The ban was imposed by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

“Sumit Sangwan banned for 1 year with immediate effect for consuming the specified prohibited substance,” NADA DG Navin Agarwal posted on his twitter handle. On October 10, a sample collected from Sangwan was tested positive for Acetazolamide. The drug is listed as s Diuretic and masking agent under S5 of WADA’s 2019 Prohibited List.