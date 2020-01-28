Indian embassy issued important advisory for Indian nationals: Details inside

The Indian embassy in China has asked all Indian nationals living in China to submit their passport details to embassy. The advisory has been issued after the news that many Indian nationals are trapped in the Wuhan city where the coronavirus outbreak is reported.

As per reports around 500 Indian students are studying in colleges and universities in Wuhan city.

The embassy urged all Indian citizens to submit their passport details. And those Indian nationals who were not in possession of their passports must intimate the embassy the details such as name, passport number etc.

If passports are submitted to Chinese authorities for visa renewal or for any other reasons they must inform it about Indian embassy. The details such to whom they submitted the passport and the date of submission . These details must be sent to an official in the embassy at WeChat ID – sondhi_0808