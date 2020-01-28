Indian students stranded in Wuhan cry for help

As the death toll rises to 107 in Wuhan, the Chinese city which is the epicenter of the Corona epidemic, the Indian students stranded in there are crying for help as no actions are taken from Indian authorities till now. The food and water supplies in the quarantined city are scarce after one week of the outbreak.

The plans to airlift Indians from affected Chinese cities were discussed by the authorities on Sunday, but still, the plan was not implemented. The 8 Indian students in Science and Technology University in Wuhan had made a direct appeal to the Indian government to act swiftly to rescue them from the epidemic affected area. The resources in the locked-up cities are quickly finishing and if the disease is not contained in the coming 3 to 4 days, the situation in the quarantined cities would be grave.

The powerful version of the corona virus will spread so fast that it contracts an other host even during its incubation period which means Symptoms appear after the disease is contracted to another person. In the past 24 hours ,1300 new cases has been registered, the highest of which is from Hubei province with 100 Corona deaths.