Modi’s latest card for Delhi polls,Counts on illegal colony rehabilitation

As all the attention is now on Shaheen bagh protests rocking the national capital, the parties contending in the Delhi polls are looking for ways to try get out of the labyrinth of verbal volleys.

PM Modi today raised a new card in the election campaign referring to the 1700 illegal colonies in Delhi. He said the union government rehabilitation program was benefitted by more than 40 lakh people living in these colonies who were disowned by various governments in Delhi. He added that this program will be beneficial to all irrespective of their religion or cast.

Speaking at the campaign Modi promised the land ownership to over 40 lakh colony inhabitants in Delhi.