“No mosques in government land if BJP voted for power”, BJP MP Pravesh Kumar

Speaking at a campaign rally at Delhi, BJP MP Pravesh Kumar promised there will be no mosques in government land if his party is voted to power.

In an arguably fiery speech, BJP MP explicitly blamed anti CAA protestors to rape sisters and daughters of majority community as is happening in states of Hyderabad , UP and Kerala.

He then promised that there will be no protestors in Delhi within one month of BJP in power. “No protestors will be there in Shaheen Bagh within one hour of BJP in Delhi “, he claimed.