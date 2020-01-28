Pak Senate passes bill allowing paid maternity leaves

Pakistan Senate has passed a bill which makes it mandatory for employers to grant paid maternity and paternity leave to employees, it was reported.As per the Maternity and Paternity Leave Bill, 2018, the leaves policy will be applicable in both public and private establishments in the federal capital territory, Dawn news reported.

According to the bill, women will get paid maternity leave of 180 days on first birth, 120 days on second birth and 90 days on third birth, while the men will get paid paternity leave of 30 days, a total of three times during service.

The bill, presented by Senator Quratulain Marri, was passed with a majority of votes on Monday, even as government senators opposed the move.It will now be sent to the National Assembly for debate.

Addressing the session, Senator Marri lamented that female employees weren”t given maternity leave in the public sector.Even in the Senate, women are told not to produce so many children, she added.