Rajnikanth injured during shooting of Man Vs Wild

Megastar Rajnikanth is reported to be hurt during the shooting of Man Vs Wild. As per sources, Rajnikanth was injured while he was on the sets on Bandipur forest. He suffered bruises on his shoulder and ankle.

Bandipur forest is renowned for its tiger population. The adventurer Bear Grylls was also with Rajnikanth at Bandipur tiger reserve. Rajinikanth is the second Indian personality to be featured on ‘Man vs Wild’ after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on the Discovery Channel program last year in August.