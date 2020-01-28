Shiv Sena comes out with criticism over sale of Air India

The former ally of BJP, Shiv Sena has come again with sharp criticism against the ND government led by BJP. In an editorial written on its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Sena has criticised union government’s plan to sell Air India.

“Air India was once the pride of the country… But due to changing circumstances, the mountain of debt rose to Rs 80,000-90,000 crore. There are several challenges in the aviation industry and there’s stiff competition. But in all this, private companies are managing to survive. Then a question arises that why can’t the government run a company like Air India properly,” the editorial said.

“On one hand there are promises of becoming a $5 trillion economy and on the other sell-off of debt-ridden companies is like digging cavities of teeth to fill your stomach”, the Sena mocked.

“The important question is the future of thousands of employees working with Air India. They should not suffer. Everyone knows what happened with Jet Airways and such things should not happen with Air India. It should be ensured that people don’t go jobless.,” it said.