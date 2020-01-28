‘Tipu Sultan was a true devotee, not a fanatic’:Claims eminent historian MGS Narayanan

Eminent historian M.G.S.Narayanan has claimed that Tipu Sultan was a true devotee and not a fanatic. He also said that all devotees are not fanatics or communalists. He said this in the inaugural session of Erudite Scholar in Residence programme in calicut. Tipu Sultan was a true devotee. He has never act communally, said Narayanan.

Earlier the Karnataka government has removed lessons about Tipu from the Karnataka school syllabus. The BJP government also cancelled the Tipu jayanti celebrations. The BJP and other right-wing organisations are constantly alleging that Tipu Sultan was a ‘religious bigot’.

Tipu Sultan who fought vigorously against the British East India Company is considered as a controversial figure in the history.