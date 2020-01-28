UK body recommends to slash skilled migrants pay scale cap

An independent body delegated by the UK government had recommended reducing the minimum wage limit for skilled migrants in the UK- which are by large Indians. The body tabled its report to the UK government which readies itself for a post-Brexit system.

The Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) called for the current salary threshold of 30,000 pounds on skilled workers, a large chunk of whom are Indians, to be cut down to 25,600 pounds to bring it in line with pay levels in specific occupations. The recommendation effectively will reduce the wages of Indians working in the Uk.

“Indian nationals accounted for 39 percent alone, with Australia and the United States both accounting for 9 percent each, Pakistan 7 percent and South Africa, Nigeria and New Zealand 5 percent each,” notes the MAC report.The Tier 1 class of highly skilled workers is dominated by Indians as per the report.