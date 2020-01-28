Under-19 World Cup: India beat Australia

In cricket, Indian teenagers defeated Australia in the quarter finals of Under-19 World Cup by 74 runs at the Senwes park in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

After winning the toss, the Australian team opted to bowl first. Put into bat first India scored 233 for the loss of 9 wickets in the stipulated 50 overs. For India Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 62 and A.V.Ankolekar scored 55. Australia scored only 159 runs in 43.3 overs by losing all 10 wickets.

India will be playing the semi finals against either Bangladesh or Pakistan on February 4.

The second quarter final will be played tomorrow between Group-B topper West Indies and New Zealand which finished second in Group A.