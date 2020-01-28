Celebrities DHDH Latest NewsEntertainment DHLatest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Video of Salman Khan misbehaving with a fan goes viral : Watch

Jan 28, 2020, 11:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday ignited a fresh controversy as the video of he misbehaving with a fan went viral on social media. The incident took place in Goa airport.

The actor was reached Goa for shooting of his upcoming film. In the video which went viral on social media Salman Khan can be seen exiting the airport. And a man can be seen trying to take selfie with the actor. And the irritated Salman Khan snatched the mobile phone of the man and walked away.

Later it is identified that the man was a ground supporting staff of an airlines. But no complaint was lodged with either airport authority or police.

