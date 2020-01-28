Video of Salman Khan misbehaving with a fan goes viral : Watch

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday ignited a fresh controversy as the video of he misbehaving with a fan went viral on social media. The incident took place in Goa airport.

The actor was reached Goa for shooting of his upcoming film. In the video which went viral on social media Salman Khan can be seen exiting the airport. And a man can be seen trying to take selfie with the actor. And the irritated Salman Khan snatched the mobile phone of the man and walked away.

Bollywood actor Mr Salman Khan snatches mobile phone of fan who tried to click selfie with him at Goa airport… reports @thakur_shivangi pic.twitter.com/tW6FH12yyi — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) January 28, 2020

Later it is identified that the man was a ground supporting staff of an airlines. But no complaint was lodged with either airport authority or police.