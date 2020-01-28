” Women are used as sex objects in the name of Love Jihad”: National Commission for Women asks Kerala to government to act

The national Commission for Women (NCW) intervenes in the ‘love jihad’ controversy in Kerala. Rekha Sharma, the chairperson of NCW has asked the Kerala state government to act against the Love Jihad.

Rekha Sharma accused that women are taken to foreign countries forcefully and treated as sex objects in the name of love jihad.

” I conducted a detailed enquiry into the forceful conversion and love jihad and women leaving the country. marrying a person from a different religion is not a problem but forcefully converting them is a problem. It is happening in Kerala”, said Rekha Sharma.

” Women are forcefully taken to different countries in the name of love jihad and are used as sex objects. The Kerala government and the chief minister should solve the issue. it is not a problem of some communities but of a country” said Sharma to news agency ANI.

Earlier the Syro Malabar Catholic Church has accused that Christian girls are becoming target of love jihad rackets in the state.