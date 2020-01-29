15 Security personnels killed in militant attack

15 Security personnels were killed and 13 soldiers were injured in an attack by the Taliban militants in Afghanistan. The Taliban militia attacked a security checkpoint in Balkh province in north Afghanistan. The Taliban has taken four soldiers as captive.

As per local media the attack took place on Tuesday night at a joint security forces base in Dasht-e-Archi district.

Tens of thousands of Afghanistan civilians, members of security forces and 2400 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan since 2001. The Taliban militants are holding over half of the country. The US government and Taliban are currently negotiating to reach at a ceasefire agreement.