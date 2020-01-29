DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndiaGulf

Abu Dhabi to test its nuclear plant today: Here are the details

Jan 29, 2020, 02:10 pm IST
Abu Dhabi issued an advisory for residents on Tuesday regarding a ‘strong noise’ alert on Wednesday.

In a brief statement issued today, the Abu Dhabi Media Office informed residents that on the morning of January 29, 2020, a siren test will be conducted around the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the Al Dhafra region.

This may lead to some relatively strong noise, which may be heard by those in the vicinity between 11:30 – 11:40am.

 

