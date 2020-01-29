BJP MLA opposes CAA,says “Country shouldn’t be divided in the name of religion”

BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday spoke out against the new citizenship law, saying the country should not be divided in the name of religion as it goes against the spirit of the Constitution.Calling for adherence to the Constitution drafted by BR Ambedkar, BJP lawmaker Narayan Tripathi said, “We should either follow Ambedkar’s Constitution or we should just tear and throw it away.”

Tripathi said a family of Hindu priests, whose members are BJP supporters, in his Assembly segment had told him that Muslims had started ignoring them.“Something is wrong in villages when BJP supporters and priests are feeling so,” he added.

Tripathi also opposed any proposal for a National Register of Citizens exercise across the country claiming “people in villages won’t be able to prove their citizenship”.“When villagers struggle to get a ration card, how will they be able to prove their citizenship? You (BJP) talk of unity and integrity but inflame passions,” Tripathi said.

This is not the first time the MLA has gone against the party line.“The Constitution of India says division can’t be done on the basis of religion in our country, still the country is being divided,” a news agency quoted him as saying.

“There is civil war-like situation in every street, which is fatal for our country. We cannot imagine development in civil war-like situation. I opposed it (CAA) when I became aware of such a situation. Not only in my constituency Maihar, but similar situation prevails in other places,” he said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed by Parliament last month, offers citizenship to non-Muslim persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.