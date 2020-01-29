Commodity Market: Gold rates slipped by Rs.500

In the commodity market the prices of precious metals has been declined again on today. As per the market experts the the stronger performance of Indian rupee has pushed the gold and silver prices lower.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the February Gold Futures slipped down by 0.42% or Rs.169 to Rs.40,073 per 10 gram. In the last two days the price of gold has declined by Rs.500. On Tuesday the price of gold has declined by Rs.345 per 10 gram. Silver future of February has slipped by 0.32% to Rs.45,329 per kilogram.

In the international market the price of gold remained steady at Rs.1565.69 per ounce.Silver also remained firm at $.17.44 per ounce.

In the New Delhi market Gold was trading at a lower price of Rs.41,595 per 10 gram declined by 175 rupees. Silver was trading at 46,800 per kilogram.