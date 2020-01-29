India Vs New Zealand T20I: India bags maiden T20I series in New Zealand

in cricket, India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I on Wednesday at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. india defeated the hosts in the super over as both the team scored equal runs in the stipulated overs.

By this victory India has also bagged the T20I series against New Zealand. The tem in Blue has taken an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the 5-match series.

New Zealand after winning toss opted to field first. India had set a victory target of 180 runs in the stipulated 20 overs by losing five wickets . Hitman Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs and skipper Virat Kohli scored 38 runs for India.

For the hosts the skipper Kane Williamsons scored 95 runs in 48 balls and in the stipulated 20 overs the team scored 179 runs by losing 6 wickets.

Sharma has done it. Two sixes from the final two balls and India have the win and the series. What a finish at Seddon Park. Scorecard | https://t.co/EC8WVq1dU6 #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dB1cff6F7j — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) January 29, 2020

in the super over New Zealand scored 17 runs and India overcome that score easily as Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes. Rohit Sharma is the man of the match.

The fourth T20I will be played on Friday in Wellington. This is the maiden T20I series win by the team India in New Zealand soil.